ON THE MOVE-Stifel Financial hires team of advisers from Wells Fargo, UBS
#Market News
May 9, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Stifel Financial hires team of advisers from Wells Fargo, UBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9(Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp said on Friday it hired two team of advisers from Wells Fargo & Co and UBS AG to open new private client group offices.

Paul Vidovich, Gregory Gonzales, Rob Mitchell, Jacqueline Wieland, Phillip Joyce and Michael Planning joins Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc’s office in Greensboro, North Carolina. They managed more than $586 million in client assets at Wells Fargo Advisors.

Park B. Smith, W. Hampton Avant, Lucinda Shields and Barre McLeod Butler joins Stifel’s office in Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina from UBS Financial Services. The team known as, Bulldog Investment Consulting, managed about $542 million in client assets at UBS.

A UBS spokesperson declined to comment on the departures. Wells Fargo could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
