ON THE MOVE-Stifel unit hires advisers from Wells Fargo Advisors

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp has hired two financial advisers for its broker-dealer subsidiary from Wells Fargo Advisors.

Timothy Metcalf and Robert Pinto operated as the Metcalf Wealth Management Group at Wells Fargo Advisors and managed more than $225 million in assets, Stifel Financial said.

Metcalf and Pinto, who have about 60 years of combined experience, joined the Newport Beach, California, Private Client Group office of Stifel Nicolaus & Co Inc.

Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit of Wells Fargo & Co , did not immediately confirm the move.