ON THE MOVE-Stifel Financial hires advisers from Raymond James

June 19 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp said its broker-dealer unit, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc, hired three financial advisers from Raymond James and established a new private client group office in Atlanta.

Richard “Dick” McGalliard, John McHale and Ryan Stewart worked for Morgan Keegan, the Tennessee-based brokerage firm that Raymond James bought in 2012.

A Raymond James spokeswoman confirmed the departures.

Stifel said Robert Chanin, a 34-year investment industry veteran currently based in Stifel’s office in Macon, Georgia, would also join the private client group. Chanin will split his time between Atlanta and Macon.

The four advisers managed more than $490 million in client assets. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)