a year ago
MOVES-Thomas and Bradley Schmidt join Stifel from Wells Fargo
September 20, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Thomas and Bradley Schmidt join Stifel from Wells Fargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp said financial advisers Thomas Schmidt and Bradley Schmidt joined the private client group office of its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel Nicolaus & Co.

The Schmidts, who form The Schmidt Financial group, previously worked with Wells Fargo Advisors, a unit of Wells Fargo & Co, the company said.

They were responsible for $140 million in client assets at Wells Fargo Advisors.

Thomas Schmidt has worked as a financial adviser since 1985, and Bradley Schmidt has more than five years of experience in the investment sector, the company said.

Reporting by John Benny

