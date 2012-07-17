ON THE MOVE-Stifel lands three advisers from Morgan Stanley

July 17 (Reuters) - St. Louis-based brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co has expanded its adviser base in Washington after landing a team of veteran advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Advisers Corrina Phillips, Ben Doughty and Tony Re moved to Stifel in early July after more than a decade each at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where they managed $115 million in client assets.

Phillips came from Citigroup’s Smith Barney, while Doughty and Re had been with Morgan Stanley’s wealth unit. The three eventually joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after the two wealth firms merged in 2009 to create the largest U.S. brokerage.

The advisers are now a part of Stifel’s private client group in Olympia, Washington, where they opened the third office for the firm in the state. Stifel has opened 52 offices in the western United States over the past five years.

Stifel also recently added veteran adviser Richard Ward from Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch in May. Ward, who joined the firm in Irvine, California, managed $74 million in client assets.

Stifel Nicolaus & Co is a subsidiary of the St. Louis-based financial services holding company Stifel Financial Corp.