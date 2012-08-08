ON THE MOVE-Stifel adds $250 mln adviser in Los Angeles

Aug 8 (Reuters) - St. Louis-based brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co strengthened its adviser base in California b y l a nding a veteran adviser who managed $250 million in client assets at his old firm.

Adviser Neil Hattem, a 3-decade industry veteran, moved to Stifel in late July from Southwest Securities, where he was a senior vice president and served as a branch manager for 20 years.

Hattem started his career with M.L. Stern & Co in 1980. The firm was eventually acquired by Texas-based SWS Group Inc in 2008 and later merged with its principal broker-dealer, Southwest Securities.

Hattem joined Stifel’s private client group in Los Angeles, where Mark Tobin is branch manager. Hattem was joined by his son, Aaron Hattem, who serves as his registered client service associate and junior partner.

Stifel, Nicolaus & Co is a subsidiary of the St. Louis-based financial services holding company Stifel Financial Corp. The firm has also recently hired veteran advisers from Wells Fargo Advisors and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.