ON THE MOVE-Stifel hires two UBS advisers to expand Texas presence
#Funds News
June 23, 2014 / 9:07 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Stifel hires two UBS advisers to expand Texas presence

Elizabeth Dilts

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - Brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc expanded its footprint in Texas by hiring two financial advisers away from UBS Securities, the company announced on Monday.

Clint Weaver and Joe T. Bozarth III joined Stifel’s private client group from UBS, where they managed $170 million in assets. They bring with them one associate, Lanna Zorn.

Weaver and Bozarth’s office in Waco, Texas, is the firm’s ninth in the state.

Stifel, Nicolaus & Co is a subsidiary of St. Louis-based financial services holding company Stifel Financial Corp.

UBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
