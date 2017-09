Jan 9 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp : * Finra says orders Stifel nicolaus, century securities to pay more than $1

million fines and restitution over unsuitable etf sales, related supervisory

deficiencies * Finra says the two Stifel Financial Corp units made unsuitable

recommendations of non-traditional etfs to customers * Finra says the penalties include $550,000 of fines, nearly $475,000

restitution * Finra says Stifel units neither admitted nor denied charges