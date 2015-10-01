FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Stifel hires five advisers from BofA Merrill
MOVES-Stifel hires five advisers from BofA Merrill

Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Stifel Financial Corp said on Thursday it had hired five financial advisers from Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch unit.

Stifel said Sonny Skinner, Mark Causey, Everett Nix, Steve Hagood and Will Humber would join broker-dealer unit Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc’s new private client group office in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Operating as the NSCHH Wealth Management Group, the team maintained assets totaling about $370 million at Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru)

