Platinum miner Stillwater Mining's profit falls on weak prices
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Platinum miner Stillwater Mining's profit falls on weak prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Platinum and palladium producer Stillwater Mining Co’s quarterly profit more than halved due to lower prices and the company said its full-year results will be hurt if the prices stay weak.

Stillwater said sales realizations from mined production averaged at $850 per ounce during the second quarter, much lower than $964 per ounce last year.

Second-quarter net income fell to $18.2 million, or 15 cents per share, from $42.7 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue for the second quarter fell 4 percent to $212.8 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
