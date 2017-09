LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St James’s Place posted first-quarter net inflows of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.98 billion), it said on Tuesday, up 9 percent from a year earlier.

Funds under management rose to 55.8 billion pounds, up 22 percent from a year earlier and up 7 percent since the beginning of the year. ($1 = 0.6562 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)