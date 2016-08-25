FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
St Jude shares drop after Muddy Waters unveils short stake
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 25, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

St Jude shares drop after Muddy Waters unveils short stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Shares of medical device maker St Jude Medical Inc fell sharply on Thursday after short-selling firm Muddy Waters said it had placed a bet that the shares would fall because of cyber security vulnerabilities in a cardiac device.

Shares of St Jude, which agreed in April to be purchased by Abbott Laboratories, were last down nearly 4 percent on heavy volume after Carson Block, head of the firm Muddy Waters, announced his position against the stock on Twitter. He also discussed the rationale for his position on Bloomberg television.

Block also said he has taken a "long" position in Abbott, a bet that its stock will rise. Abbott shares were little changed following the report.

Representatives for St. Jude and Abbott had no immediate comment. But St. Jude told Bloomberg it takes the security of its devices seriously. (Reporting By Dan Burns; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.