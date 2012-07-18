FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St Jude Medical posts higher quarterly net
July 18, 2012

St Jude Medical posts higher quarterly net

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - St. Jude Medical Inc reported on Wednesday slightly higher quarterly net earnings as a decline in spending offset lower sales in its key cardiac rhythm management market.

Second-quarter net earnings were $244 million, or 78 cents per share, compared with $241 million, or 72 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding items, earnings were 88 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting earnings per share of 87 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

