St. Jude posts weaker quarterly earnings, but beats Street view

Oct 17 (Reuters) - St. Jude Medical Inc reported weaker quarterly net earnings on Wednesday on restructuring and other charges and weaker sales.

Third-quarter net earnings fell to $176 million, or 56 cents per share, from $227 million, or 69 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding restructuring and other charges, earnings were 83 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the consensus estimate on Wall Street, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly sales dipped to $1.33 billion from $1.38 billion a year ago.