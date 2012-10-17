FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. Jude posts weaker quarterly earnings, but beats Street view
#Market News
October 17, 2012 / 11:58 AM / 5 years ago

St. Jude posts weaker quarterly earnings, but beats Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q3 excluding items EPS 83 vs Wall St consensus 81

* Sales dipped to $1.33 bln from $1.38 bln a year ago

Oct 17 (Reuters) - St. Jude Medical Inc reported weaker quarterly net earnings on Wednesday on restructuring and other charges and weaker sales.

Third-quarter net earnings fell to $176 million, or 56 cents per share, from $227 million, or 69 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding restructuring and other charges, earnings were 83 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the consensus estimate on Wall Street, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly sales dipped to $1.33 billion from $1.38 billion a year ago.

