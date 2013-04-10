FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St. Jude wins European OK for brain implant to treat Dystonia
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

St. Jude wins European OK for brain implant to treat Dystonia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - St. Jude Medical Inc on Wednesday said it received European regulatory approval for its brain implant used to treat primary and secondary Dystonia, a neurological movement disorder.

The maker of heart pacemakers, valves and other medical devices said European regulators approved its Brio, Kibra and LibraXP deep brain stimulation systems for managing symptoms of the incurable disease.

Dystonia causes a person’s muscles to involuntarily contract and spasm, and can leave its victims wheelchair-bound.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.