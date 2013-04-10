St. Jude wins European OK for brain implant to treat Dystonia

April 10 (Reuters) - St. Jude Medical Inc on Wednesday said it received European regulatory approval for its brain implant used to treat primary and secondary Dystonia, a neurological movement disorder.

The maker of heart pacemakers, valves and other medical devices said European regulators approved its Brio, Kibra and LibraXP deep brain stimulation systems for managing symptoms of the incurable disease.

Dystonia causes a person’s muscles to involuntarily contract and spasm, and can leave its victims wheelchair-bound.