July 17 (Reuters) - Heart device maker St. Jude Medical Inc on Wednesday posted a lower second-quarter net profit, on costs related to the early retirement of debt.

Second-quarter net earnings fell to $115 million, or 40 cents per share, from $244 million, or 78 cents per share, a year before. Net sales declined slightly to $1.40 billion from $1.41 billion a year ago, hurt by unfavorable foreign currency translations.