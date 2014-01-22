St. Jude forecasts 2014 growth in sales and revenue

Jan 22 (Reuters) - St. Jude Medical Inc on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter profit, as it had indicated it would, and forecast growth in both earnings and revenue in 2014.

St. Jude on Jan. 13 said that the fourth quarter had been better than expected and that it would report earnings of 97 cents to 99 cents per share, excluding restructuring costs and charges.

Excluding special items, the company reported a profit of $294 million, or 99 cents per share, up from $285 million, or 92 cents a share, a year earlier.