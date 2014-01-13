FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St Jude says fourth-quarter earnings better than expected
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

St Jude says fourth-quarter earnings better than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - St. Jude Medical Inc said on Monday that fourth-quarter results were better than it expected as sales were helped by new product launches and an improvement in the market for medical devices.

Excluding restructurings costs and other charges, the company said it expects earnings in a range of 97 cents to 99 cents per share, 2 cents above its previous range on the both the bottom end and the top end. That excluded about 55 cents per share in charges.

Sales are expected to be $1.42 billion, up from $1.37 billion a year earlier, it said.

Analysts expected earnings of 96 cents per share and revenue of $1.38 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company is due to report earnings on Jan. 22.

The company makes medical devices for cardiac rhythm management such as pacemakers, artificial heart valves, devices to treat atrial fibrillation, cardiovascular devices like stents and neurological products.

St. Jude, which competes against Medtronic Inc and Boston Scientific Inc in selling implantable cardioverter defibrillators, had lost market share due to lingering concerns about problems with the lead wires that connect its devices to the heart.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.