FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St. Jude Medical board member dies of cancer
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

St. Jude Medical board member dies of cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - St. Jude Medical Inc said its longest-serving board member Thomas Garrett died of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Garrett, who joined the company in 1979, was an independent director on the board for 34 years.

Garrett advised St. Jude through a number of leadership transitions and legal matters, the company said in a statement.

The company did not say when he died.

The medical device maker faced a setback last week when its heart defibrillators were called for surveillance studies by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after reports of defects.

Shares of the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company were down about 1 percent to $37.48 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.