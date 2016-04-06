FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St. Louis-area voters pass $900 mln bonds for sewer fix
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 6, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

St. Louis-area voters pass $900 mln bonds for sewer fix

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District will begin tapping into $900 million of new revenue bond authorization starting in 2017, a spokesman for the utility said on Wednesday.

The bonds, which were passed by 78 percent of voters on Tuesday, will help fund a $1.5 billion, four-year program that is part of a 2012 consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

That decree, which spans 23 years at a cost of at least $4.7 billion, is aimed at stemming sewer and stormwater discharges into area waterways.

Lance LeComb, spokesman for the wastewater and stormwater utility, said the district first plans to sell $293 million of bonds remaining from $945 million of bonds approved by voters in 2012. He said those bonds are expected to be issued later this year though Missouri’s triple-A-rated state revolving fund.

The newly approved bonds will be issued through the state fund and by the district itself, he added.

The district has credit ratings of triple-A by Standard & Poor‘s, Aa1 by Moody’s Investors Service, and AA-plus by Fitch Ratings. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.