July 23, 2013 / 7:32 AM / 4 years ago

STMicro aims to swing back to profit in Q4 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - STmicroelectronics expects to swing back to profit in the fourth quarter of 2013, its chief executive said after Europe’s largest maker of semiconductors reported a second-quarter loss more than double that of a year earlier.

“We expect to be close to break-even in the third quarter of this year,” Carlo Bozotti told reporters during a conference call on Tuesday.

The world’s eighth-biggest semiconductor maker by sales on Monday reported second-quarter revenue of $2.05 billion, down from $2.15 billion a year earlier and just shy of the $2.07 billion that analysts had expected on average.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb

