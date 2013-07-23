STMicro aims to swing back to profit in Q4 - CEO

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - STmicroelectronics expects to swing back to profit in the fourth quarter of 2013, its chief executive said after Europe’s largest maker of semiconductors reported a second-quarter loss more than double that of a year earlier.

“We expect to be close to break-even in the third quarter of this year,” Carlo Bozotti told reporters during a conference call on Tuesday.

The world’s eighth-biggest semiconductor maker by sales on Monday reported second-quarter revenue of $2.05 billion, down from $2.15 billion a year earlier and just shy of the $2.07 billion that analysts had expected on average.