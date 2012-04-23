FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STMicro's revenue slides as wireless struggles
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

STMicro's revenue slides as wireless struggles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 (Reuters) - European chipmaker STMicroelectronics posted lower first-quarter revenue as it restructures a struggling wireless business with partner Ericsson.

STMicroelectronics, which makes chips for cars, computers and mobile phones, posted a first-quarter sales drop of 8 percent to $2.02 billion from $2.19 billion the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected first-quarter revenue of $2.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ST Micro said current-quarter sales would rise 4.5 percent to 10.5 percent from the first quarter.

It had a first-quarter net loss of $176 million, versus net income of $170 million in the year-ago quarter.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.