STMicro reviews strategy, expects new plan in December

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - European electronic chip maker STMicroelectronics is to unveil a new strategic plan in December to tackle softer demand and the changed needs of some of its customers, it said late on Thursday.

The company, which makes chips for mobile phones and computers, said the objective of the plan was to continue to accelerate its adoption of a new financial model, “taking into account the changed market environment and some specific customer dynamics.”

STMicro also announced the appointment of telecoms veteran Georges Penalver as executive vice president and corporate strategy officer.

Penalver was formerly managing director of Sagem, a telecoms unit of Safran. He was also previously a member of the executive board of France Telecom/Orange group in charge of strategic initiatives and partnerships.

Penalver will replace Philippe Lambinet who is leaving STMicro to pursue other interests.

STMicro, which competes with microchip maker Analog Devices Inc and Texas Instruments Inc, had said in July that the global economic environment had weakened.

STMicro shares, which lost 40 percent in 2011, have gained 7 percent since Jan.1.