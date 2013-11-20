FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STMicroelectronics says demand has improved since Q3
November 20, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

STMicroelectronics says demand has improved since Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - European chipmaker STMicroelectronics said it saw an upturn in demand in October after a weak third quarter when it saw lower sales of chips for smartphones like Apple’s iPhone.

“We have seen some improvement in the booking environment in October, but short term,” Carlo Bozotti told the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms conference in Barcelona.

“The bookings in October were better then in Q3, and this is giving us comfort, or more comfort.”

He said the auto sector did not suffer in the third quarter, and demand for chips from carmakers remained strong “across the board” and he expected the company to grow in autos in the fourth quarter.

