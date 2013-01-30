FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

STMicro posts quarterly loss, mobile business weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - European chipmaker STMicroelectronics posted a quarterly net loss, hurt by troubles at its mobile chip unit, and forecast a decline in revenue for the March quarter.

STMicroelectronics, which makes chips for cars, computers and mobile phones, reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.162 billion, down from $2.191 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The company said current-quarter revenue would fall 7 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

It had a fourth-quarter net loss of $428 million, compared with a net loss of $11 million the same quarter a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected fourth-quarter revenue of $2.148 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Noel Randewich; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

