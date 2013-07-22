FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STMicro reports wider second-quarter loss
July 22, 2013

STMicro reports wider second-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics posted a second-quarter loss more than double that of a year earlier, as Europe’s largest maker of semiconductors struggles with a softening smartphone market and an uncertain home economy.

STMicro, which makes microchips for cars, computers and mobile phones, said smartphone-related demand weakened late in the second quarter, but did not elaborate. The company said it expects third-quarter revenue to remain flat with the second, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The outlook came as the world’s eighth-biggest semiconductor maker by sales reported second-quarter revenue of $2.05 billion, down from $2.15 billion a year earlier and just shy of the $2.07 billion that analysts had expected on average.

“Macro trends remain uncertain,” Chief Executive Officer Carlo Bozotti said in a statement. “We have seen a progressive improvement in bookings in the second quarter, although, towards the end of the second quarter, we experienced a softening in the smartphone market.”

The company recorded a net loss attributable to ST of $152 million in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $75 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

On Monday, STMicro said it expects gross margin of about 33.5 percent in the third quarter, plus or minus 2 percentage points, versus 32.8 percent in the second quarter.

