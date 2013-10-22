FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STMicro posts third-quarter loss as Asian demand sputters
October 22, 2013 / 10:20 PM / 4 years ago

STMicro posts third-quarter loss as Asian demand sputters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV posted a quarterly net loss after demand weakened from Asian smartphone and electronics makers, as Europe’s largest maker of semiconductors grapples with strong competition in the mobile market.

STMicroelectronics, which makes chips for cars, computers and mobile phones, reported quarterly net revenue of $2.01 billion, down from $2.17 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The company said current-quarter revenue would be flat sequentially, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

It had a third-quarter net loss of $142 million, compared with a net loss of $478 million the same quarter a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected third-quarter revenue of $2.045 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We saw overall year-over-year revenue improvement of 3.9 percent across our business outside of the Wireless product line,” ST President and CEO Carlo Bozotti said in a statement.

“On the other hand, this growth was milder than expected due to a muted order pattern during the quarter, driven by softness in high-end smartphones in Asia and the mass market in Asia, including the cable set-top box market in certain countries.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
