STMicro intends to outperform market in 2014 -CEO

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - European chipmaker STMicroelectronics is starting off the year with an improved order book and aims to outperform market growth forecasts currently around 4.2 percent, CEO Carlo Bozotti told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, STMicroelectronics posted slightly worse-than-expected quarterly revenue, underscoring how it is losing ground to rivals as orders from its key customer Nokia shrink. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, editing by Blaise Robinson)