STMicro's Bozotti to remain for one year as new CEO search delayed

FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Thursday said long-serving Carlo Bozotti will remain in place as president and chief executive for another year after a long-running search appeared to fail to produce a replacement.

Bozotti, 65, who has been with STMicro and its successor companies for 40 years, serving as the company's chief executive for the last dozen years, was reappointed as the sole member of the company's managing board.

STMicro Chief Operating Officer Jean-Marc Chery, who has run the group's manufacturing, packaging and imaging operations, has been promoted to the post of deputy chief executive, the company said. It named seven managers as part of a new executive team. (Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)