MILAN, June 26 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics said on Thursday it would offer a $1 billion convertible bond to boost its capital structure.

The company, whose chips are used in cars, computers and mobile phones, would also launch a buy-back programme for up to 2.2 percent of its share capital. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)