STMicro signs Samsung deal for new chip technology
May 15, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

STMicro signs Samsung deal for new chip technology

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics said it had signed a deal with South Korea’s Samsung under which the world’s second largest semiconductor-maker will be able to use a technology aimed at producing faster, less energy-hungry chips.

Samsung is licensing the 28-nanomillimetre FD-SOI (“Fully Depleted Silicon on Insulator”) design platform from STMicroelectronics, allowing designers to immediately begin implementing the platform for system-on-chip products.

The “Made in France” technology was conceived at a research agency in the city of Grenoble by France’s nuclear energy agency CEA and microelectronics manufacturer Soitec.

For Samsung’s announcement, please click on. For Soitec’s click. Soitec shares climbed 3 percent. (Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Andrew Callus)

