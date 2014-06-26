FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-STMicroelectronics to issue $1 bln convertible bond
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-STMicroelectronics to issue $1 bln convertible bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

MILAN, June 26 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics said on Thursday it is to issue a $1 billion convertible bond to boost its capital structure, taking advantage of positive conditions on financial markets.

The company, whose chips are used in cars, computers and mobile phones, would also launch a buy-back programme for up to 2.2 percent of its share capital.

The convertible bonds will be issued in two tranches with five- and seven-year maturities.

The shorter tranche will not pay any coupon, while the longer one will offer a coupon of between 0.5 percent and 1 percent, the company said in a statement.

Final conditions will be published later in the day, it added.

The company plans to issue the bond on or around July 3.

Shares in the company in Milan were up 1.3 percent at 6.88 euros at 0854 GMT, when the Milan market’s All-Share index was up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.