STMicro says to cut costs to reach operating margin target

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics said it is sticking to its target to reach an operating margin of 10 percent by the middle of next year, although it added that reaching the target would be a little bit more challenging.

“No doubt this is our target margin ... but it will be a little bit more challenging,” ST’s Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti told reporters and analysts on a conference call on Wednesday.

Europe’s largest semiconductor company said it would cut its average operating expenses to between $550-600 million per quarter, down from a previous target of $600-650 million.

Earlier on Wednesday the company said it had posted a higher than expected third-quarter net profit but cautioned that margins would drop and revenue would decline in the final quarter, citing a softening market. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)