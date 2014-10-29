FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STMicro says to cut costs to reach operating margin target
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
October 29, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

STMicro says to cut costs to reach operating margin target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics said it is sticking to its target to reach an operating margin of 10 percent by the middle of next year, although it added that reaching the target would be a little bit more challenging.

“No doubt this is our target margin ... but it will be a little bit more challenging,” ST’s Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti told reporters and analysts on a conference call on Wednesday.

Europe’s largest semiconductor company said it would cut its average operating expenses to between $550-600 million per quarter, down from a previous target of $600-650 million.

Earlier on Wednesday the company said it had posted a higher than expected third-quarter net profit but cautioned that margins would drop and revenue would decline in the final quarter, citing a softening market. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.