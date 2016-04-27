FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STMicroelectronics Q1 margin beats target, sees growth in Q2
April 27, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

STMicroelectronics Q1 margin beats target, sees growth in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics reported first-quarter results in line with expectations on Wednesday, helped by a good performance from its automotive division.

The gross margin stood at 33.4 percent, better than the midpoint 33 percent gross operating margin target set by the company earlier this year when fourth-quarter results were issued.

Net revenues dropped 3.3 percent over the period to 1.613 billion euros ($1.82 billion).

The Geneva-based group predicted that its net revenues would increase by about 5.5 percent in the second-quarter, with a midpoint gross operating margin target of 34 percent over the period. ($1 = 0.8852 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)

