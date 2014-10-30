FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STMicro CEO says will return to growth by Q2 2015
October 30, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

STMicro CEO says will return to growth by Q2 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics, Europe’s largest semiconductor company, will return to growth by the second-quarter of 2015 and expects to post revenues of $2 billion in each of the final two quarters of next year, its CEO said in an interview with Italy’s Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday.

The company said on Wednesday it would cut costs to sustain higher margin targets in a softening market, but warned of weaker revenue and profits in the near-term as it reported its quarterly results.

It forecast fourth-quarter revenues to drop by up to seven percent. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

