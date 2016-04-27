FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-STMicro sees signs of industry recovery in Q2
#Intel
April 27, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-STMicro sees signs of industry recovery in Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, CEO quote)

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - Loss-making Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics sees signs of recovery in the industry after reporting first quarter revenue growth in its automotive division that limited the impact of weaker sales in other units.

The group, which has recently announced job cuts and reorganised its structure into three business units, reported results that were in line with expectations as it struggles to return to profitability in a sector marked by tough competition globally.

The gross margin stood at 33.4 percent, better than the midpoint 33 percent gross operating margin target set by the company earlier this year when fourth-quarter results were issued.

Net revenues dropped 3.3 percent over the period to $1.613 billion. The net loss stood at $41 million.

“Following a few quarters of market softness, during the first quarter we started to see signs of a recovery in the industry,” Chief Executive Officer Carlo Bozotti said.

The Geneva-based group predicted that its net revenues would increase by about 5.5 percent in the second-quarter, with a midpoint gross operating margin target of 34 percent over the period.

STMicro said in January that it planned to cut 1,400 jobs and close its loss-making set-top box business.

The group took $28 million in restructuring charges in the first quarter as part of this job-cutting plan. STMicro aims at generating $170 million in annual savings once the plan is completed.

The board has decided to replace Bozotti, a source close to the matter told Reuters on earlier this month.

Bozotti’s current employment contract expires in May 2017. Bozotti, 64, has held the position of CEO at STMicro since March 2005.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
