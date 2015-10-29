FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STMicroelectronics Q3 results fall short; China autos hurt
October 29, 2015 / 6:30 AM / in 2 years

STMicroelectronics Q3 results fall short; China autos hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Thursday posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results and said lower demand in China, especially its automotive business, had led it to cut manufacturing and lower its fourth-quarter outlook.

Europe’s largest semiconductor maker reported third-quarter net revenue of $1.76 billion, a decline of 6.5 percent from the year-ago quarter. Analysts were looking for revenue, on average, of $1.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported an improved third-quarter gross margin of 34.8 percent, but shy of the 35.0 percent, which analysts on average were expecting. (Reporting By Eric Auchard in Frankfurt and Joseph Sotinel in Paris; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

