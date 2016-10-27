STMicro expects improved profitability in 2016

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics expects improved profitability in 2016 after the Franco-Italian chipmaker reported higher third-quarter sales and profits helped by strong demand for smartphones and other connected items that use sensors.

STM has struggled to recover from an unsuccessful venture with mobile telecoms equipment maker Ericsson and with margins under pressure in an ever-more competitive chip market.

It has cut jobs and reorganised itself this year.

The company's board is also looking to replace long-time chief executive Carlo Bozotti, whose contract expires in May 2017.

"Demand is currently strong in the smartphone market and we continue to see positive trends in automotive and industrial," Bozotti said in a written statement.

The company, which makes chips for the Apple's iPhone 7, benefits from growing smartphone sales.

Smartphone shipments reached a quarterly record of 380 million units for the three months that ended Sept. 30, up 5 percent from a year earlier, according to research company Counterpoint.

About 80 percent of the mobile phones shipped are now smartphones, Counterpoint said.

The growing demand for chips and sensors in connected cars and connected objects are also positive trends for STMicro, its CEO said.

Its third-quarter net revenue rose by 5.5 percent quarter on quarter to $1.80 billion, in line with a Reuters poll. The gross margin for the period stood at 35.8 percent, in line with the company's targets.

The group's midpoint gross margin target for the fourth-quarter quarter is about 37 percent. Fourth-quarter net revenue is expected to increase by 3.2 percent from the third quarter, according to the midpoint of its target range.

STMicro said in January that it planned to cut 1,400 jobs and close its loss-making set-top box business.

The chipmaker took $28 million in restructuring charges in the first quarter as part of the job-cutting plan.

STMicro aims at generating $170 million in annual savings once the plan is completed.