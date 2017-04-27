FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STMicro sees "very good momentum" in Q2, with broad-based strength
April 27, 2017 / 8:41 AM / 4 months ago

STMicro sees "very good momentum" in Q2, with broad-based strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - STMicroelectonics is seeing "very good momentum" one month into it second quarter, with solid demand across its major product lines and key markets in Asia, Europe and the United States, Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti said on Thursday.

Earlier, the Franco-Italian controlled diversified chipmaker forecast 5 percent growth in revenue for the current second quarter compared to the first quarter and around 12.3 percent year-to-year, and said it was on track to meet 2017 objectives.

Reporting By Eric Auchard

