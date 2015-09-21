FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union says STMicroelectronics considering French job cuts
September 21, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

Union says STMicroelectronics considering French job cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A labour union at STMicroelectronics said on Monday the Franco-Italian company was considering a restructuring plan that could involve laying off around 1,000 of its 1,100 French-based staff or a sale of the DPG division they work in.

The CFE-CGC union, which discussed the matter with an official at President Francois Hollande’s offices on Friday, released a copy of a letter it has sent to the French finance ministry on the subject.

STMicroelectronics did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Group Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti said last May that losses incurred by the DPG (Digital Product Group) division were unacceptable. He said all options would be studied to sort out the problem but did not at the time say a sale was among the possibilities.

Reporting By Joseph Sotinel; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
