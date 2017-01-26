FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 7 months ago

STMicro posts in-line Q4 and "sees better than normal" Q1 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics , Europe's third largest semiconductor maker, on Thursday posted solid, in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by phone, automotive and industrial sales and improved factory utilisation.

The Franco-Italian-controlled chipmaker forecast "better than normal seasonality" for the first quarter, with only a modest sequential dip in revenue of 2.4 percent, at the midpoint, compared to the fourth quarter, and strong margins.

STM reported fourth-quarter net revenue of $1.86 billion, an 11.5 percent increase from the last quarter of 2015 and squarely in line with what analysts, on average, expected, according to a Thomson Reuters poll. Revenue should rise 12.5 percent in the first quarter compared to the first period a year ago, it said.

"Based on market forecasts, a positive booking trend, and a strong...performance at our distributors, we see the momentum of the second half of 2016 to continue (as it enters) 2017," STM Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti said in a statement. (Reporting By Eric Auchard and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

