FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STMicro announces 1,400 job cut plan
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
January 27, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

STMicro announces 1,400 job cut plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Wednesday said it would cut about 1,400 jobs worldwide as part of a global restructuring plan affecting its set-top box activity.

The headcount reduction includes about 430 positions in France, 670 in Asia and 120 in the United States, STMicro said in a statement. The chipmaker also said it would redeploy about 600 employees.

Once completed, the plan will generate annualized savings of $170 million, STMicro said. Total restructuring costs would also be $170 million.

“This difficult decision is consistent with our strategy to only participate in sustainable businesses and is due to the significant losses posted by our set-top box business over the past years in an increasingly challenging market,” Chief Executive Officer Carlo Bozotti said.

STMicro also announced that its fourth-quarter gross margin stood at 33.5 percent, in line with its target. Net revenue fell to $1.67 billion from $1.83 billion a year earlier.

Its midpoint gross margin target for the first quarter is about 33 percent, it said. First-quarter revenue is expected to decrease by a midpoint target of 3 percent from the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.