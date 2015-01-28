FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stanbic Bank Uganda signs $85 mln 18-month loan
January 28, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Stanbic Bank Uganda signs $85 mln 18-month loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Stanbic Bank Uganda has signed to obtain an $85 million, 18-month loan which will fund the bank’s general business activities, the main arranger of the facility said on Wednesday.

The interest rate on the loan is 250 basis points over the London interbank offered rate (Libor), a statement from Dubai’s Emirates NBD said.

It is the first international syndicated loan for Stanbic Bank Uganda, a unit of South Africa’s Standard Bank, the statement added. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

