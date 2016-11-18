FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Stobart buys stake in aircraft leasing firm from Aer Lingus
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 18, 2016 / 3:35 PM / 9 months ago

Stobart buys stake in aircraft leasing firm from Aer Lingus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Stobart is buying the 33 percent it does already own in the firm that leases planes to its Stobart Air subsidiary from Aer Lingus for 14.7 million euros ($15.6 million), the British freight company said on Friday.

Stobart said the deal to take full control of Propius Holdings Limited was expected to close before the end of the year. According to a filing last year, Propius owns eight ATR 72-600 aircraft used by Stobart Air.

The Irish Times and Irish Independent newspapers reported last month that Stobart was close to a deal to merge Stobart Air and rival Irish regional airline CityJet and was restructuring its business in anticipation of a deal.

CityJet and Stobart on Friday declined to comment on the reports. Stobart said it was acquiring full ownership of Propius because it is a profitable aircraft leasing company that generates cash.

$1 = 0.9431 euros Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by David Clarke

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.