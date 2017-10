LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Stobart Group Ltd : * FY group revenue from continuing operations was 572.4 mln stg * Underlying pretax profit was 32.5 mln stg (2012: 35.4 mln stg) * Final dividend of 4.0p (2012: 4.0p) per share payable on July 5 * Source text for Eikon: