BRIEF-Stobart says underlying profitability from Sept. 1 has continued
#Credit Markets
January 17, 2014 / 7:18 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Stobart says underlying profitability from Sept. 1 has continued

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Stobart Group Ltd : * Transport and distribution business has a busy christmas period, performed in

line with the board’s expectations * Trend in underlying profitability reported with interim results has continued

from September 1 to date * Since October 2012 the group has generated 85.0 mln stg from property sales

with the intention of reducing debt * Agreement with lender to reduce loan by 64.0 mln stg to 10.9 mln stg * Full-year results to include higher interest cost than expected, and costs

associated with prepayment of fixed rate loan * Source text

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
