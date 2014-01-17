BRIEF-Stobart says underlying profitability from Sept. 1 has continued

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Stobart Group Ltd : * Transport and distribution business has a busy christmas period, performed in

line with the board’s expectations * Trend in underlying profitability reported with interim results has continued

from September 1 to date * Since October 2012 the group has generated 85.0 mln stg from property sales

with the intention of reducing debt * Agreement with lender to reduce loan by 64.0 mln stg to 10.9 mln stg * Full-year results to include higher interest cost than expected, and costs

