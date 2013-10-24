FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Stobart revenue from continuing operations rises 33 pct
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Stobart revenue from continuing operations rises 33 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Stobart Group Ltd : * H1 revenue from continuing operations 330.2 million stg versus 247.4 million stg a year ago * H1 pretax profit from continuing operations 10.4 million stg versus 10.5 million stg a year ago * Interim dividend 2 pence per share * Says group is on track with its four-year strategy to deliver shareholder value * Says to consider assets for sale when we believe we have no further opportunities to add value * No new major operational capital expenditure projects anticipated for the rest of the year * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.