BRIEF-Stobart revenue from continuing operations rises 33 pct

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Stobart Group Ltd : * H1 revenue from continuing operations 330.2 million stg versus 247.4 million stg a year ago * H1 pretax profit from continuing operations 10.4 million stg versus 10.5 million stg a year ago * Interim dividend 2 pence per share * Says group is on track with its four-year strategy to deliver shareholder value * Says to consider assets for sale when we believe we have no further opportunities to add value * No new major operational capital expenditure projects anticipated for the rest of the year * Source text for Eikon: