FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stobart's full-year profit falls on restructuring costs
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

Stobart's full-year profit falls on restructuring costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - British freight company Stobart Group Ltd reported a 12 percent drop in full-year profit as restructuring costs hurt its core transport and distribution business.

The haulier, whose Eddie Stobart lorries deliver goods to retailers like Tesco Plc, said underlying pretax profit fell to 32.5 million pounds ($49.48 million) from 35.4 million pounds a year earlier

Revenue rose 16 percent to 572.4 million pounds.

Stobart’s transport and distribution business, which has been hit by a downturn in the tumultuous British retail sector, disposed its vehicle services business, rebranded its vehicle distribution business and spent 13.4 million pounds to shutter its chilled pallet consolidation business over the past year.

The business contributed 94 percent to the company’s revenue last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.