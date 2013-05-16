Stobart's full-year profit falls on restructuring costs

May 16 (Reuters) - British freight company Stobart Group Ltd reported a 12 percent drop in full-year profit as restructuring costs hurt its core transport and distribution business.

The haulier, whose Eddie Stobart lorries deliver goods to retailers like Tesco Plc, said underlying pretax profit fell to 32.5 million pounds ($49.48 million) from 35.4 million pounds a year earlier

Revenue rose 16 percent to 572.4 million pounds.

Stobart’s transport and distribution business, which has been hit by a downturn in the tumultuous British retail sector, disposed its vehicle services business, rebranded its vehicle distribution business and spent 13.4 million pounds to shutter its chilled pallet consolidation business over the past year.

The business contributed 94 percent to the company’s revenue last year.