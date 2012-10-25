UPDATE 1-Stobart confident despite a tough first half

* Underlying pretax profit down 20 pct to 13.2 mln stg

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British haulier Stobart plans to push further into the air and biomass sectors after the group relied on tight cost management to offset the pressure being placed on its core transport business by nervous retailers.

The company, whose Eddie Stobart trucks deliver goods to retailers like Tesco, on Thursday reported underlying pretax profit of 13.2 million pounds ($21 million) for the six months to end August, down nearly 20 percent from a year ago.

Revenue inched down 1 percent to 278.5 million pounds, but fell 5.6 percent in the group’s core transport division.

Stobart blamed the recessionary climate for slowing growth in the sector but said cost management had helped underlying profit in the division grow 3.6 percent and that its acquisition of Autologic Holdings in August, for 12.4 million pounds, gave it a market leading share in the automotive logistics market.

“We have worked hard to improve margins and profitability in our core transport business despite tough trading conditions. We are well underway with delivering the stated plan for the group,” Chief Executive Andrew Tinkler said in a statement.

Transport is Stobart’s biggest division but the company has recently been diversifying into rail, biomass energy, property and airport facilities and hopes to become the UK’s leading provider of multimodal transport and logistics solutions.

Stobart said it was confident in future growth in the UK biomass market, although slightly behind expected time scales due to delays in legislation, noting sales volumes in the division were up 30 percent in the first half and would increase dramatically in the second.

Stobart also said work on extending London Southend Airport’s terminal was expected to start in November to accommodate rising traffic with low-cost airlines easyJet and Aer Lingus

Shares in Stobart were down 0.8 percent at 115 pence on Thursday, valuing the company at around 400 million pounds.