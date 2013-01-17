FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stobart expects results below market expectations; shares drop
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 17, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

Stobart expects results below market expectations; shares drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - British freight company Stobart Group Ltd expects full-year operating performance to be slightly below market expectations and said its biggest business, transport and distribution, continued to function in an uncertain environment.

Shares of the FTSE-250-listed company, whose Eddie Stobart trucks deliver goods to retailers like Tesco Plc, were down 5 percent at 90.59 pence in early trading.

Stobart said its transport and distribution division, which makes up about 90 percent of the company’s overall revenue, would be focussed on controlling costs during January and February, the final two months in its fiscal year.

The company, whose transport and distribution business has been hurt by a downturn in the retail sector, recently diversified into airport support services and biomass energy.

Stobart said it would discontinue its underperforming chilled operation unit, following a review.

The company’s stock has lost about 22 percent in value in the past year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.